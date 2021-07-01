Bridgeport baseball team named final Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport baseball team has been named the final Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week.

The Indians won their seventh straight state title last weekend and first in Class AAA. No. 3 BHS upset No. 1 Hurricane, 10-4 in the championship game snapping the Redskins 32-game winning streak.

Bridgeport ended its season 34-4 overall. 5 Sports’ Julia Westerman sat down with the Indians to talk about their historic season.

