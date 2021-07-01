Advertisement

Bridgeport baseball team named final Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week

Indians won seventh straight state title and first in Class AAA last weekend
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport baseball team has been named the final Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week.

The Indians won their seventh straight state title last weekend and first in Class AAA. No. 3 BHS upset No. 1 Hurricane, 10-4 in the championship game snapping the Redskins 32-game winning streak.

Bridgeport ended its season 34-4 overall. 5 Sports’ Julia Westerman sat down with the Indians to talk about their historic season.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks after Taylor County man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds outside Grafton
Taylor County man’s shooting death ruled as homicide, shot six times
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And...
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And it did.
Opioid epidemic, drug abuse and overdose concept with scattered prescription opioids spilling...
Owner of 2 WVa pharmacies fined in prescription probe
Morgantown resident wins million dollar vaccine lottery
Morgantown resident wins million dollar vaccine lottery
WV ON BAN LIST
California adds West Virginia to ban list for state-funded travel

Latest News

Basil Lucas
Lucas named Robert C. Byrd boys basketball head coach
NCAA
NCAA approves student-athlete compensation for name, image and likeness
Jarrett Doege
Doege and Ford-Wheaton expanding skillsets this summer
Jaelin Johnson
Johnson staying home to play for Fairmont State