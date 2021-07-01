Buckhannon Kroger to re-open after electrical fire causes temporary closure

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Kroger in Buckhannon is set to re-open on Wednesday, July 7, at 8am. The store has been closed since early May due to an electrical fire. Kroger invested $1.2 million over the last two months to remodel the store.

The newly remodeled store now includes a selection of wine, fresh sushi, newly remodeled departments throughout the store including the addition of new cases and fixtures, a remodeled pharmacy, and new décor and flooring.

“We cannot wait to re-open the store and once again be able to fully serve our customers and community,” said Tina Hitch, district manager for Kroger. “We know everyone has been anxiously awaiting the re-opening, and we are excited for them to see the upgrades we have made.”

The company also plans to open a Fuel Center at this site by the end of the year.

