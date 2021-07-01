Class AA All-State softball and baseball teams released

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Class AA All-State softball and baseball teams have been released as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Full rosters are listed below.

Softball

First Team

P – Madison Legg, Sissonville, jr.

P – Delaney Haller, Lincoln, so.

P – Delaney Buckland, Independence, so.

P – Maci Boggess, Winfield, so.

IF – Alexa Shoemaker, Keyser, jr.

IF – Kennedy Dean, Winfield, jr.

IF – Olivia Barnett, Shady Spring, jr.

IF – Sara Simon, Philip Barbour, jr.

IF – Madison Angus, Weir, jr.

OF – Cortney Fizer, Herbert Hoover, sr.

OF – Hannah Ferris, Lincoln, sr.

C – Sarah Brown, Oak Glen, so.

C – Kaylen Parks, Independence, sr. (captain)

C – Emma Kyle, Liberty Harrison, jr.

UTIL – Lena Elkins, Nitro, jr.

UTIL – Maddie McKay, Oak Glen, jr.

UTIL – Grayson Buckner, Herbert Hoover, jr.

UTIL – Bella Savilla, Nitro, sr.

Second team

P – Paige Maynard, Shady Spring, jr.

P – Tatum Halley, Scott, so.

P – Fran Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd, jr.

P – Charity Wolfe, Keyser, so.

IF – Brooklyn Huffman, Herbert Hoover, so. (captain)

IF – Tayah Fetty, Point Pleasant, jr.

IF – Aly Soblit, Sissonville, sr.

IF – Mallory Rosnick, Weir, jr.

IF – Mikayla Shepherd, Fairmont Senior, jr.

OF – Katie Gaughan, Roane County, sr.

OF – Taylor Noe, Logan, fr.

OF – Destiny Blankenship, Independence, sr.

C – Lilly Grady, Poca, fr.

C – Aubrey Collins, Grafton, sr.

UTIL – Allie Mace, Roane County, sr.

UTIL – Olivia Hylton, Wyoming East, jr.

UTIL – Lizzie Kell, Oak Glen, so.

UTIL – Frederique Maloley, Grafton, jr.

Honorable Mentions

Liz Murphy, Fairmont Senior; Carlie DelSignore, Keyser; Kerigan Moore, Nitro; Alyssa Lilly, Shady Spring; Gabby Smith, Nicholas County; Sydney Brown, Oak Glen; Makayla Zoellers, Oak Glen; Lilley Criss, Philip Barbour; Hailee Poling, Philip Barbour; Hayley Keefer, Point Pleasant; Sierra Cook, Chapmanville; Oliva Munoz, Oak Glen; Jayden Elkins, Scott; Kenzie Hale, Winfield; Ashleigh Mahon, Chapmanville; Blair Nazum, East Fairmont; Kendall Martin, Independence; Paige Laxton, Wyoming East; Marie Perdew; Frankfort; Kaitlynn Stone, Elkins; Sophia Aperfine, Weir; Faith Gaylor, Winfield; Sydney Bright, Herbert Hoover; Emma Meade, Sissonville; Grace Richardson, Bluefield

Baseball

First team

P — Collin Cottrell, Sissonville, Jr.

P — Cole Peschl, East Fairmont, Sr.

P — Kyler Morrow, Point Pleasant, Sr.

P — Carson Deeb, Bluefield, Sr.

C — Parker Redden, Shady Spring, Sr.

C — Joel Beattie, Point Pleasant, Sr.

IF — Michael McKinney, Independence, Jr.

IF — Matthew Toops, Herbert Hoover, Sr.

IF — Xavier Lopez, Robert C. Byrd, Sr.

IF — Brayden Arcuri, Lincoln, Jr.

IF — Nick Hamrick, Philip Barbour, Sr.

OF — Atticus Goodson, Independence, Jr.

OF — Korbin Bostic, Logan, Jr.

OF — Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen, Sr.

UTIL — Clay Basham, Independence, So.

UTIL — Dawson Maynard, Logan, So. (captain)

UTIL — Jace Rinehart, North Marion, Sr.

UTIL — Peyton Stover, Winfield, Sr.

Second team

P — Tyler Fenwick, Logan, Sr.

P — Alex Epling, Scott, Sr.

P — Will Hunt, Lewis County, Sr.

P — Tyler Kelley, Weir, Jr.

C — Brady Whitacre, Frankfort, Sr. (captain)

C — Nick Grayam, Herbert Hoover, Sr.

IF — Hunter Harmon, Bluefield, Sr.

IF — Dylan Griffith, Sissonville, Sr.

IF — Nick George, Robert C. Byrd, So.

IF — Riley Nicholas, Nicholas County, Sr.

IF — Alex Johnston, Shady Spring, Jr.

OF — Levi Cassidy, Wayne, So.

OF — Brandon Wiley, Bluefield, Sr.

OF – Jeremiah Carpenter, Lincoln, Jr.

UTIL — Cameron Cade, Wayne, Sr.

UTIL — Griffin Miller, Scott, So.

UTIL — Spencer Kenney, WestSide, Sr.

UTIL — Alex Wilson, Philip Barbour, Sr.

Honorable mention

Noah Broadwater, Keyser; Carson Brown, Independence; Kerry Collins, Bluefield; Tanner Cook, Robert C. Byrd; Cody Cooper, Philip Barbour; Elijah Farrington, Independence; Coby Gorby, Lincoln; Dylan Grant, Scott; Gage Harman, Robert C. Byrd; Clay Hershberger, East Fairmont; Matthew Hutson, Liberty Harrison; Chase Jackson, Wayne; Will Kirkendall, Chapmanville; Andy Lester, Independence; Grant Lowther, Robert C. Byrd; Andrew Lynch, Frankfort; Griffin Miller, Scott; Thatcher Poteat, Shady Spring; Brayden Queen, Wayne; Jake Ramey, Logan; Bryson Redmond, Bluefield; Brandon Simpson, Wyoming East; Carson Stotler, Berkeley Springs; Kobey Taylor-Williams, PikeView; Andrew Westfall, Frankfort; Garrett Williamson, Logan; Alfred Isch, Philip Barbour; David Young, Shady Spring; Konner Lowe, Logan; Darrick Broadwater, Keyser

