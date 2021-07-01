Delphia Louise Williams Andrews Frame, 103 years young, passed away peacefully at Windy Hill Assistant Living in Kingwood, WV on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Delphia was a resident of Fairmont, WV where she made her home for many years. She was born on September 17, 1917, in Tunnelton, WV, to the late Edwin Garfield Williams and Icie Pyles Williams. She always said “I don’t mind getting old, but its just so inconvenient”. Delphia worked at various jobs over the years in the food industry and retired from A&P stores in Fairmont. She saw history being made over the years during WW1, WW2, Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War, and has voted for 19 presidents. What a long and interesting life she has led with her family by her side. She had an outstanding memory of family, relatives, dates, and could answer any question about the above subjects without looking up details. She will be missed by many family members, friends, and neighbors who have known her for many years. Delphia was preceded in death by her best friend and husband Doyle Frame. They enjoyed church, camping, and family. Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by four brothers; Glen Dawson, Gail Ronald, Paris Garfield, and George Edward Williams, and five sisters; Velma Q. Mankins, Mable Virginia Johnson, Myrtle Lucille Greene Bradley, Laura Besse (Polly) McGinnis, and Lovell Maxine Pratt, and one granddaughter; Kimberly McGinnis. Delphia is survived by a daughter, Linda Kay Saylor of Chantilly, VA, one grandson Carson McGinnis and his wife Monica, one great-granddaughter Brandy Sarver and her husband Ken of Albuquerque, NM, two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, WV 26554, on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jonathan Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at Shay Chapel Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.carpenterandford.com

