Doege and Ford-Wheaton expanding skillsets this summer

WVU quarterback and wide receiver ready to take next steps in 2021
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football has been taking advantage of its summer offseason.

Redshirt-senior quarterback Jarret Doege and redshirt-junior wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton have been expanding their skillsets ahead of the upcoming year. Both are determined to be key leaders on the Mountaineer offense.

Doege has been practicing his mobility in the pocket to extend plays. Last season, he threw for 2.587 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in his first year as full-time starter.

Ford-Wheaton has improved his diet and has been working on his consistency catching the football. A year ago, he hauled in 27 receptions for 416 yards and three touchdowns.

