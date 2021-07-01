Doege and Ford-Wheaton expanding skillsets this summer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football has been taking advantage of its summer offseason.

Redshirt-senior quarterback Jarret Doege and redshirt-junior wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton have been expanding their skillsets ahead of the upcoming year. Both are determined to be key leaders on the Mountaineer offense.

Doege has been practicing his mobility in the pocket to extend plays. Last season, he threw for 2.587 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in his first year as full-time starter.

Ford-Wheaton has improved his diet and has been working on his consistency catching the football. A year ago, he hauled in 27 receptions for 416 yards and three touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.