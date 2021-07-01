Historic WVa bridge damaged in fire may soon be restored

CARROLLTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia covered bridge that’s on the National Register of Historic Places may soon be restored to repair damage caused by a fire in 2017.

The Carrollton Covered Bridge in Barbour County had much of its outer covering destroyed in the fire, which was determined to be arson, the state Transportation Department said. The basic structure was left mostly intact.

The state reopened the bridge to traffic after minor repairs were made following the fire, and it was decided last fall that the Division of Highways could do the restoration work.

Tiger Diversified LLC in Upshur County was awarded a contract in May for the timber for the project. The state received a bid of $400,000 last week for the scaffolding and rigging system, the Transportation Department said.

Restoration work could begin quickly if the bid is accepted, District 7 Engineer Brian Cooper said in a news release.

The 140-foot-long bridge was built in 1856 and crosses the Buckhannon River near Carrollton.

