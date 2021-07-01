How to protect your child against the delta variant

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The delta variant continues to spread around the country and here in West Virginia.

This comes as the governor lifted mask mandates about two weeks ago.

So what should parents do for children under 12 who are not vaccinated.

With the spread of the delta variant, leading experts say there are a number of factors to consider when it comes to children under the age of 12.

Right now, they are not eligible for the covid vaccine.

The U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murphy says what you can do depends on these questions:

“Are vaccination rates high or low in your community, are you in a job for example or work setting where you are exposed to a lot of people who are unvaccinated and who may be carrying the virus?”

Leading Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said parents should be particularly careful if their child has a pre-existing medical condition.

“Because that seems to be the group of children with the highest risk pf getting really sick with this illness potentially so during the upcoming school year when people are inside and when you’re taking your children inside with mixed groups, probably good to protect them.”

Pediatric Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Kathryn Moffett says the delta variant will be the predominant virus this fall.

“Anyone 12 and above who live around children should be vaccinated. I think that in crowded situations, children should wear masks.”

Experts say children do not have to wear masks if they are outside. They also say more guidance about the delta variant and the risks for children will be released as the summer goes on.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.