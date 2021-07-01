Advertisement

Johnson staying home to play for Fairmont State

Two-time first team all-state selection
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior star guard Jaelin Johnson is staying in Marion County to play basketball for his hometown school, Fairmont State.

Johnson departs Fairmont Senior as the school’s fifth all-time leading scorer with 1,261 points. He was also a two-time Class AA First Team All-State selection. Last year, Johnson averaged 23 points and nine rebounds per game.

With the defending Mountain East Conference champion Fighting Falcons, he will suit up with former Polar Bear teammates Zyon Dobbs and Trey Washenitz. He chose FSU after receiving Division I interest, along with numerous Division II and prep school offers.

