Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | June 30, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was cloudier and somewhat rainier than the past few days, with a few showers and thunderstorms rolling through. Temperatures were also cooler than yesterday, with highs in the mid-80s. The reason for the showers and thunderstorms is that the high-pressure system, which has kept us warm for the past few days, has broken down, and a cold front is trying to push in. Tonight, the cold front will start pushing in after midnight, bringing plenty of showers, and even a weak thunderstorm or two, into WV. So, it will be a wet commute if you’re traveling overnight. Barring the rain, skies will be mostly cloudy, and it will still be a warm night, with lows in the upper-60s. By tomorrow afternoon, more showers and thunderstorms will come into WV, as the front continues moving through. Some of this rain will be heavy at times, and in total, some areas could see 2 to 3 inches of rain. Therefore, a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for most of NCWV from 8 AM tomorrow until Friday morning. Avoid flooded roads and creeks, and at the least, take it slow on those roads, as some will be slick from the rain. Also, make sure you have plans in place just in case. The rain chances stick around until the overnight hours. By Friday afternoon, barring a few isolated showers, we should be mostly dry, as a high-pressure system pushes in. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-70s, over 10 degrees below-average for the start of July. The cooler-than-average temperatures continue into the Fourth of July weekend, with highs in the mid-70s for Saturday. We might also see a few afternoon showers on Saturday. Sunday and Monday bring much warmer, and better, weather, with highs in the 80s and a mix of Sun and clouds, so the holiday weekend should end on a better note. By the first full week of July, temperatures will quickly rise into the upper-80s, with partly cloudy skies and a chance for summer showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight: After midnight, rain showers, along with a few rolls of thunder, will start rolling into WV. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and we’ll still feel warm, with lows in the upper-60s. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Rain showers and weak thunderstorms roll into WV throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Some more rain in the evening, before it finally leaves late-overnight. Some areas could see well over an inch of rain. Barring the rain, skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be on the “cool” side, with highs in the mid-70s. High: 73.

Friday: Skies will still be partly to mostly cloudy, but most of the rain will be gone by the morning hours, leaving only a chance for isolated showers. Temperatures will still be in the mid-70s. High: 75.

Saturday: We might see a few isolated showers in the afternoon hours, but they won’t produce much rain. Barring that, skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, so overall, it’s a nice break from the heat. It’s a good day to go out and enjoy the okay weather. High: 75.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.