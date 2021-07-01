Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 1, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone, and it’s the beginning of July!!! A wet and cooler day today from what we have seen earlier in the week. Instead of our temperatures being way above normal, we are now sitting in the 70′s, below normal, for at the least the next few days. We continue to have Flash Flood Watches that are in place till tomorrow morning as slow-moving rounds of rain are expected. Another 1″ to 1.5″ could be seen in the area. Tonight the cold front that is causing all of our unsettled weather will move through at about 8 pm. After that, we’ll see cool mornings and afternoons that will only reach into the mid 70′s through Saturday. After that, the warming trend begins again. Nice sunny weather is expected for the rest of our long holiday weekend, but by the time we get to Monday, those afternoon highs could reach near 90F, even higher on Tuesday. Stay safe out there, especially if you drive through a downpour.

Tonight: Showers: Low: 58

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 74

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 76

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High 82

