Counties with firework shows in north-central West Virginia

Fireworks pic available for variety of holiday celebration stories
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Firework locations in north-central West Virginia:

Shinnston, July 9

Ferguson Memorial Park

Time: Dark

Buckhannon, July 2

Jawbone Park

Time: Will begin between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Clarksburg, July 2

Clarksburg Amphitheater

Time: Fireworks will begin after the free Wheeling Symphony Orchestra concert.

Rivesville, July 2

River front

Time: 10 p.m.

Fairview, July 3

Fairview Park

Time: 10 p.m.

Grafton, July 3

Sight from visible cell tower in Taylor County.

Time: 10 p.m.

Salem, July 3

Historic Depot Stage

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Weston, July 3

Robert L. Bland Middle School

Time: 10:15 p.m.

Fairmont, July 4

Palatine Park

Time: 10 p.m.

Monongah, July 4

Downtown Monongah

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Roanoke, July 4

Stonewall Resort

Time: 9:30 p.m.

This comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

