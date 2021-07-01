Counties with firework shows in north-central West Virginia

Firework locations in north-central West Virginia:

Shinnston, July 9

Ferguson Memorial Park

Time: Dark

Buckhannon, July 2

Jawbone Park

Time: Will begin between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Clarksburg, July 2

Clarksburg Amphitheater

Time: Fireworks will begin after the free Wheeling Symphony Orchestra concert.

Rivesville, July 2

River front

Time: 10 p.m.

Fairview, July 3

Fairview Park

Time: 10 p.m.

Grafton, July 3

Sight from visible cell tower in Taylor County.

Time: 10 p.m.

Salem, July 3

Historic Depot Stage

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Weston, July 3

Robert L. Bland Middle School

Time: 10:15 p.m.

Fairmont, July 4

Palatine Park

Time: 10 p.m.

Monongah, July 4

Downtown Monongah

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Roanoke, July 4

Stonewall Resort

Time: 9:30 p.m.

