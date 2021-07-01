Counties with firework shows in north-central West Virginia
Firework locations in north-central West Virginia:
Shinnston, July 9
Ferguson Memorial Park
Time: Dark
Buckhannon, July 2
Jawbone Park
Time: Will begin between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Clarksburg, July 2
Clarksburg Amphitheater
Time: Fireworks will begin after the free Wheeling Symphony Orchestra concert.
Rivesville, July 2
River front
Time: 10 p.m.
Fairview, July 3
Fairview Park
Time: 10 p.m.
Grafton, July 3
Sight from visible cell tower in Taylor County.
Time: 10 p.m.
Salem, July 3
Historic Depot Stage
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Weston, July 3
Robert L. Bland Middle School
Time: 10:15 p.m.
Fairmont, July 4
Palatine Park
Time: 10 p.m.
Monongah, July 4
Downtown Monongah
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Roanoke, July 4
Stonewall Resort
Time: 9:30 p.m.
This comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.