Lucas named Robert C. Byrd boys basketball head coach

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd has named Basil Lucas as its new head boys basketball coach.

Lucas spent the last nine years as an assistant coach on the team. 14 years ago, he began has coaching career as an assistant at Bridgeport for the three seasons. Lucas then went on to be the head coach at Liberty for two years before arriving at RCB.

He fills the role of former 19-year head man Bill Bennett who stepped down from the position in mid May.

