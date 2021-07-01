Advertisement

Morgantown man charged after reportedly stealing frozen food from Brookhaven storage building

Earl D. Crites
Earl D. Crites(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after deputies say he broke into a storage building and stole frozen food.

On June 26, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious male at the Brookhaven Fire Department. While on scene, deputies say they found a cache of newer tools, frozen meats, and other items hidden behind a dumpster, according to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

With the help of local residents, deputies found a man hiding nearby. Deputies detained the man, later identified as Earl D. Crites, after a short foot pursuit.

During an interview, Crites allegedly admitted to breaking into a storage building in the area and stealing frozen foods. Crites, 21, has been charged with one count of breaking and entering. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Deputies say they were unable to determine where the tools came from. Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department is asking Brookhaven residents to check their garages for any missing tools. If you believe you are missing tools, you can call the Sheriff’s Department at 304-291-7260.

