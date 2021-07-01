Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort

DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Natural Light Beer broke the Guinness World Record for the longest slip and slide at Canaan Valley Resort in West Virginia on Thursday.

One hundred people, age 21 or older, rode down the record-breaking slide and Leigh Rich with Natural Light was the first one down. She said, “the ride was really fast, nice and slippery and it was so exciting to just get to go down and complete and get things started for the rest of the day.”

West Virginia residents from around the state traveled to Davis for the chance to be a part of history. England held the previous record which was set in 2015 with a slip and slide length of 2,007 feet. Natural Light broke that record with a 2,021-foot slide, bringing the honor back to the United States.

Head of Marketing for Natural Light Ben Martinez says they chose West Virginia because of its scenery and its hills.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.