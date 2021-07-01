Advertisement

Public Service Commission opens formal proceeding to investigate Suddenlink complaints

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Public Service Commission has ordered Suddenlink Communications to show why it should not be required to take specific remedial steps to improve service to customers and why the Commission should not impose penalties as authorized by state law.

On May 6, 2021, Chairman Charlotte Lane met with representatives of Suddenlink to discuss the more than 1,900 quality of service complaints the Commission has received, including delays in service restoration, billing errors, the inability to place orders for service or contact personnel regarding the status of service.  Chairman Lane directed Suddenlink to provide the Commission a correction plan within 30 days.  Suddenlink sent a letter to Chairman Lane on June 7, 2021, that contained neither a correction plan nor details of the steps that Suddenlink has taken to improve cable television service.

“Suddenlink’s response to our request for a corrective plan to its disastrous customer service problems was completely inadequate,” said Chairman Lane.  To characterize over 1,900 complaints in a positive fashion as ‘less than 1%’ of its customer base, is particularly concerning.”

Thursday, the Commission ordered Suddenlink to file information within 30 days, including details on completed and projected improvement projects to its cable television service; specific outage information; the processes used to issue and track trouble tickets; customer complaint call logs; a copy of all Suddenlink’s current franchises for cable television service in the state; metrics regarding training, personnel, office locations and hours of operation. 

The Commission has scheduled two public comment hearings on August 24, 2021 and an evidentiary hearing on August 26, 2021, at the PSC headquarters in Charleston.  

All hearings will be held in person and streamed live on the Commission’s website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks after Taylor County man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds outside Grafton
Taylor County man’s shooting death ruled as homicide, shot six times
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And...
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And it did.
Opioid epidemic, drug abuse and overdose concept with scattered prescription opioids spilling...
Owner of 2 WVa pharmacies fined in prescription probe
Morgantown resident wins million dollar vaccine lottery
Morgantown resident wins million dollar vaccine lottery
WV ON BAN LIST
California adds West Virginia to ban list for state-funded travel

Latest News

File image
Two men charged in connection to break-ins at more than a dozen Monongalia County businesses
Buckhannon Kroger to re-open after electrical fire causes temporary closure
Buckhannon Kroger to re-open after electrical fire causes temporary closure
Earl D. Crites
Morgantown man charged after reportedly stealing frozen food from Brookhaven storage building
Fireworks pic available for variety of holiday celebration stories
Counties with firework shows in north-central West Virginia