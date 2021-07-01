Advertisement

Routt signs to play professional basketball in Turkey

Former WVU forward will also play for Best Virginia this summer in The Basketball Tournament
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - 2020 WVU alum Logan Routt has signed to play professional basketball in Turkey for Akhisar Belediysepor.

The team plays in the Turkish Basketball First League, which is in the second level of the country’s system. Last year he played pro ball in Slovenia.

Routt played in 103 games during his four-year career at WVU. The Cameron High School alum will also suit up for Best Virginia in The Basketball Tournament this summer.

