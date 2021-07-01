Advertisement

Two men charged in connection to break-ins at more than a dozen Monongalia County businesses

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Morgantown men have been arrested in connection to breaking and entering crimes at more than a dozen businesses.

On May 23, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies received multiple breaking and entering reports from different locations around the county. Par Mar on Grafton Road, Morgantown Collision on Grafton Road, and Fujiyama on Venture Drive were all broken into on the same night, according to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies began investigating a similar series of breaking and entering crimes that happened over the last six months at businesses during the night and resulted in property damage and/or cash theft.

Deputies arrested two people in connection to the break-ins: Jeremy J. Hunter and Tristen B. Harvey, both 24-years-old and both living in Morgantown.

Detectives say they linked Hunter and Harvey to breaking and entering crimes at the following businesses: Morgantown Collision, Fujiyama, Par Mar, Burger King, Frosted Mug, Dinsmore Tire, Whitetail Crossing, The Pines, Casa D’ Amici, Big Easy Lounge, Drafts, Amedisys, PJ’s Hotspot and Cheat Lake Library.

Both Hunter and Harvey have been charged with three counts of breaking and entering and one count of conspiracy.

