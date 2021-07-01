Donald G. Ford Funeral Home, Grafton, WV Tyler McKenzie Poston, age 26 of Grafton, WV passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 26, 2021. He was born September 27, 1994 in Fairmont, WV the son of Daniel L. “Dano” Poston and Crystal D.(Phillips) Poston Johnson and step-father, Joe Johnson. He is survived by his daughter, Karmendi M. Wright, his little love of his life; his companion, Madison Betler; his maternal grandmother, Ruth E. Phillips “Nan” of Grafton; his paternal grandmother Dee Mayle and husband, Junior of Parsons, WV; maternal step-grandmother, Patti O’Neill of Myrtle Beach, SC; step-grandfather, Jimmy Johnson and wife, Caren of Anchorage, AK; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert L. “Pap” Phillips; paternal grandfather, Elzie Poston; and maternal step grandfather, Pat O’Neill. Tyler graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 2013 and was a heavy equipment operator with Parrotta Paving Company for five years. He attended the Blueville Church of Christ. Tyler enjoyed his family, friends, hunting, fishing, and baseball, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Karmendi. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Saturday, July 3rd from 12:00 – 8:00 p.m. and from 1:00p.m. until the funeral hour on Sunday. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Tucker officiating. Interment will follow at the Haymond Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the Tyler M. Poston Memorial Fund c/o Crystal D. Johnson: First Community Bank 110 North Pike Street, Grafton, WV 26354. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

