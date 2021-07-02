Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 2nd, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures today will rise into the mid-70s, as that cold front cleared us last night, but we are now on the dry side of the system. Although today will be on the chilly side, we’ll catch some sun and begin to dry out. There’s still a small chance for some afternoon scattered sprinkles, but overall, it’ll be a much drier day than yesterday.

Saturday looks beautiful with the exception of a chance for some afternoon thunderstorms and rain, with drier conditions and temperatures in the mid-70s. However, it looks like we’ll remain pretty dry, so it should be a nice day. Sunday looks dry and beautiful, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll still see a few clouds rolling by, but it should be a dry day. By the start of next week, we will be back in the 80s with dry blue skies. Although we could catch a few sprinkles on Saturday afternoon, the holiday weekend looks absolutely gorgeous, with perfect conditions for staying outside on Sunday and on Monday.

Monday will be warm and dry, with temperatures pushing 90 and plenty of sunshine. Tuesday also looks nice and dry, with temperatures in the low 90s. Our next system is set to arrive on Wednesday though, so enjoy these few dry and sunny days while we have them!

Today: We stay cool and see a much drier day. High: 74.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the 50s but we continue to dry out. Low: 55.

Saturday: We continue to warm back up, with a chance for some afternoon storms but plenty of sunshine. High: 78.

Sunday: A mostly dry, sunny, and gorgeous day. Happy Independence day! High: 83.

