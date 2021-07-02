Brenda Diane Boggs, 62 of Fayetteville, formerly of Cowen, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Raleigh General Hospital.

She was born March 8, 1959 in Richwood to the late Albert and Linda Ann Chaffin Cool and was a former clerk in the retail industry.

Brenda is survived by her sons Timothy Boggs and Tommy Boggs; grandchildren Tyler Mullens, Trayvis Mullens, Todd McClung, Jessie Boggs, Kennan Boggs, and Kane Boggs; brothers Buck (Becky) Cool, Ritchie (Carol) Cool, and Rick (Sonja) Cool; sisters Sue (Rusty) Sanson, Dorinda Cool, and Valinda (Rod) Chandler; and several extended family and friends who will mourn her passing.

Funeral Services to celebrate Brenda’s life will be held on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Adams-Reed Funeral Home. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home.

