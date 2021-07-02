Bridgeport’s Nathan Paulsen named state baseball player of the year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senior centerfielder and West Virginia state commit Nathan Paulsen earned this year’s prestigious honor.

It’s the first time the player of the year award has ever gone to an athlete from Bridgeport.

Paulsen had an unstoppable year, batting .505 with six home runs and a team best 57 RBIs and 49 runs. He stole 20 bases and was great defensively as well, making 40 putouts with no errors.

