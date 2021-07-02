Advertisement

Defending American Legion champs kick off 2021 season

Morgantown Post 2 won state championship in 2019
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With the high school baseball season over with, it’s officially Legion season.

After COVID-19 canceled the 2020 campaign, Morgantown Post 2 enters the 2021 season as the defending champion from 2019.

Many familiar North Central West Virginia high school baseball stars are on Post 2′s roster, including Zach Owens and Ty Galusky.

With the season starting three weeks late, Motown hopes to get in at least 30 games.

