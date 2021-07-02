Defending American Legion champs kick off 2021 season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With the high school baseball season over with, it’s officially Legion season.

After COVID-19 canceled the 2020 campaign, Morgantown Post 2 enters the 2021 season as the defending champion from 2019.

Many familiar North Central West Virginia high school baseball stars are on Post 2′s roster, including Zach Owens and Ty Galusky.

With the season starting three weeks late, Motown hopes to get in at least 30 games.

