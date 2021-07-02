Advertisement

Former W.Va. delegate faces felony charge in connection with U.S. Capitol breach

A former West Virginia House of Delegates member from Wayne County, accused of storming the...
A former West Virginia House of Delegates member from Wayne County, accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, now faces a felony charge.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former West Virginia House of Delegates member from Wayne County, accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, now faces a felony charge.

That’s after a federal grand jury indicted Derrick Evans on an obstruction of an official proceeding charge – a felony.

If convicted of that charge, Evans faces possible prison time.

Previously, Evans was charged with misdemeanors of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol

Evans pleaded not guilty to those initial charges.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lost car and dog
Lost and finally found: Man’s best friend reunites with owner after being stolen in vehicle
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And...
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And it did.
Earl D. Crites
Morgantown man charged after reportedly stealing frozen food from Brookhaven storage building
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
Morgantown resident wins million dollar vaccine lottery
Morgantown resident wins million dollar vaccine lottery

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 2 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 2 2021 6 AM
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
Lost car and dog
Lost and finally found: Man’s best friend reunites with owner after being stolen in vehicle
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort