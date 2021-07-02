Advertisement

Gary Steven Oldaker

Gary Steven Oldaker
Gary Steven Oldaker(Picasa | Gary Steven Oldaker)
Published: Jul. 2, 2021
Gary Steven Oldaker, 60, of Clarksburg, passed away at his residence on Thursday, July 1, 2021.He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara Lee Oldaker, whom he married on July 9, 1980.Gary was born on May 3, 1961 in Clarksburg, WV, a son of Deloris Skidmore Oldaker and the late Raymond Willard Oldaker.He is also survived by his son, Josh Steven Oldaker and wife Tara of North View; daughter, Catherine D. Queen and husband Marty of Bridgeport; granddaughter, Avery Grace Queen; brother, Willard “Teddy” Oldaker and wife Carol of South Carolina; two brothers-in-law, Alexander “Buffy” Bell of Clarksburg and Leslie “Buddy” Bell of South Carolina; sister-in-law, Becky Bell of Clarksburg; several nieces and nephews; as well as his dog, Patches. Mr. Oldaker was a mechanic by trade and worked for Rokisky’s. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping in his free time. His greatest joy was spending quality time with his family. He was a great husband and wonderful father and will be sadly missed. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm where a service will be held at 7:00 pm. Gary will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

