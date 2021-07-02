Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | July 1, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was very different from the past few days, with highs in the mid-70s, cloudy skies, and heavy rain moving through at times. The cool, soggy weather was from a moisture-laden cold front pushing into the area. That cold front will stick around until the late-evening hours, before it starts leaving overnight. As it does, it will take most of the rain with it, so after midnight, rain chances decrease, although we will see a few isolated showers. Because of the rain, some roads will likely be slick during the overnight hours, and we could see fog. There is also a chance that some areas could still see flash flooding (as we could see another 0.5 inches to 1 inch of rain tonight), so the NWS office in Charleston still has us under a Flash Flood Watch until 8 AM tomorrow. Make sure to take it slow on those roads, just in case. Barring the rain, skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be cooler than last night, with lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. By Friday morning, most of the rain should be gone, with only a few patches of drizzle. By the afternoon, temperatures will rise into the mid-70s, still over 10 degrees below-average for early-July. At least we’ll see a mix of Sun and clouds, thanks to a high-pressure system out west. These conditions continue into the Fourth of July weekend, with Saturday seeing highs in the mid-70s and partly cloudy skies. A weak disturbance might bring a few showers in the afternoon, but for the most part, we should be dry. Sunday and Monday bring much warmer, and better, conditions, with highs in the mid-80s and a mix of Sun and clouds. In other words, the Fourth of July weekend ends on a good note. Later next week, temperatures will reach the upper-80s, with a mix of Sun and clouds and increasing chances for isolated showers. Have a safe holiday weekend!

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late-evening hours, letting up overnight. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Skies will be mostly cloudy, but by the late-morning hours, rain chances will be very low. We might see a few isolated showers in the afternoon, but they’ll be light. Temperatures will still be in the low-70s, well below the average for early-July. High: 72.

Saturday: We might see a few isolated showers in the afternoon, but they’ll be weak. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-70s. High: 75.

Sunday: Independence Day will be warmer, and much better, than Saturday, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s and a mix of Sun and clouds. It might feel a little muggy out, but other than that, Sunday should be fine. High: 80.

