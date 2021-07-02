Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | July 2, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon brought cooler-than-average highs, with highs in the mid-70s. That is about 10 to 15 degrees below-average. Fortunately, it was also much nicer than yesterday, with a mix of Sun and clouds. The nice weather comes as yesterday’s cold front has moved east, allowing drier, cooler air to flow in from a high-pressure system to the north of us. Over the evening hours into tonight, we might see a weak shower or two, but don’t expect much rain if we do. Barring that, skies will stay mostly clear, which allows temperatures to drop into the mid-50s. That’s a bit on the cool side compared to the past few nights, but at least tonight should be calm. As we start the Fourth of July weekend, temperatures stay in the mid-70s for Saturday afternoon. We might see a few isolated showers due to a weak disturbance in the afternoon, but they won’t produce much rain. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, so overall, expect a nice day on Saturday. Temperatures then rise as we reach Sunday, reaching into the low-80s, and skies stay partly clear on that day. Temperatures rise even more on Monday, in the upper-80s, and feeling hotter because of the humidity. Overall, the Fourth of July weekend ends on a hot, but otherwise nice note, so if you have any plans this holiday weekend, this weekend is perfect. After Monday, temperatures stay in the upper-80s, even reaching 90 at times, so the next few days will be what we expect for summertime. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, and later in the week, we start seeing increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. In short, after a nice holiday weekend, the first week of July will be hot and, at times, rainy.

Tonight: A nice, calm night, with mostly clear skies. Some fog is possible, but other than that, tonight should be uneventful. The mostly clear skies means temperatures will be cooler than the past few nights, with lows in the mid-50s. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: The afternoon hours will be nice, with a mix of Sun and clouds. We might see a few showers in NCWV, but they won’t produce much rain. Temperatures will be on the “cool” side, with highs in the mid-70s. High: 76.

Sunday: Warmer temperatures are expected, with highs in the low-80s. Skies will stay a mix of Sun and clouds, but we should be dry overall. In short, a nice day to enjoy the holiday. High: 81.

Monday: Temperatures will be seasonably warm, in the upper-80s. They will feel like the mid-to-upper-90s, however, due to the humidity, so make sure to stay cool while enjoying the warm temperatures. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds. Overall, another nice day. High: 89.

