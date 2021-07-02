Julianne “Julie” Garton, 71, of the Westfield community in Jane Lew, WV, transitioned to her eternal life in Heaven on Tuesday, June 30, 2021. She died peacefully in her bed due to natural causes. Julie was born in Weston, WV, on May 6, 1950, a daughter of the late Joe and Jeanne Vassar Garton.She is survived by two sisters: Jan Collins and husband, Ervin, and Jeannine Garton; four brothers: Jeff Garton and wife, Heli, Jon L. Garton and wife, Susan, Josh Garton and wife, Marsha, and Jeremy Garton and wife, Jenny; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. After graduating in 1968 from St. Patrick High School in Weston, Julie completed her Bachelor Degree in Nursing from West Virginia Wesleyan College. She went on to obtain a Master Degree in Theology from the prestigious Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family in Washington, D.C. The Institute will be offering two masses in memory of Julie.Julie was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and will be fondly remembered for her deep Catholic faith, love of God, her breadth of knowledge, generosity, patriotism to country, and her limitless love and benevolent concern for family and friends. She greatly enjoyed vacationing with family members on North Carolina’s Outer Banks and would go to great lengths to ensure her many siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins were well supplied with chef-quality meals, cookies, and cakes. Before retiring in 2013, Julie devoted her entire 35-year career to nursing and nursing management and specialized in critical care, psychiatric, and emergency services. Among her many assignments around the country, Julie was most proud of her work with the National Naval Medical Center, the Burn and Trauma centers at West Penn Hospital and University of New Mexico, as well as, the William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Weston.”We love you, Julie, and will miss you.”In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to “The Diocese of Wheeling Charleston” with “Education of Seminarians” in the memo. 1311 Byron St P.O Box 230 Wheeling, 26003.Family and friends will gather for Visitation to celebrate Julie’s successful life and passing at St. Patrick Catholic Church in located at 210 Center Avenue in Weston from 9-11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, with Rosary beginning at 10:45 a.m. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Father Douglas A. Ondeck as celebrant. Interment will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Jane Lew, WV.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Julianne “Julie” Garton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.