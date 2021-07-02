Morgantown man allegedly assaults woman and forces her into closet

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a woman.

The woman told deputies Robert Cain Junior allegedly grabbed her around the neck and by her arm.

The victim alleges Cain was angry at her because he wanted to get back together.

Witnesses told deputies they came to check on the woman when they overheard loud banging noises.

They say they found the woman forced down in a closet with Cain standing over her.

Cain is being charged with domestic battery.

