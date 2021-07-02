Riggs named Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Irene Riggs has been named this year’s Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year.

Riggs is a three-time class AAA state champion, sweeping the 800, 1600 and 3200. Her personal best 3200 time of 10:24.60 has her ranked number 42 in the nation.

The Morgantown sophomore also won the Gatorade Cross Country Player of the Year in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.