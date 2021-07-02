Virginia Lee Bonsall, 77, of Clarksburg, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, following a very courageous 4-month battle of pancreatic cancer. She was born September 13, 1943, in Philadelphia, PA. Ginny was preceded in death by her father, Charles Meyers, and her mother, Dorothy (Smith) Meyers as well as her paternal and maternal grandparents. Ginny is survived by her daughter, Traci Bonsall and her dear friend Linda L. Harker of Bridgeport who she always referred to as “my second daughter;” her son, Scott A. Bonsall and his wife, Tracy Chapman – Bonsall of North Carolina; her beloved granddaughter, Katelyn N. Bonsall, a nursing student at WVU; her brother, Charles T. Meyers and his wife, Barbara of Ventura, CA; her ex-husband, Alexander B. Bonsall and his wife, Irene Kendrell; nieces and nephews in New Jersey and California; and her two cats, her two fur babies, Magee and Charlee. She will be sadly missed by all. Ginny was born in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from Lincoln high School in 1960. After graduation she went to work for Sun Oil Company before marrying in 1966 and then moving to MD in 1974. She was a stay-at-home mom before returning to work in the late 70′s. She spent her working years as a legal secretary, the majority of those years spent working for Jerome H. Markoff, esq. She was a loving mother and grandmother who cherished spending time with her family and she had a special bond with her granddaughter, Katelyn. Ginny was very proud of Katelyn and loved her dearly. She loved animals and had several cats over the years. She loved her two cats, “her girls,” and they were great companions for her over the years. Ginny’s family would like to thank everyone from UHC and WVU Hospice for their care and treatment of our mom/sister/grandmother over the last 4 months. A special thank you to Dr. Paul Davis. In accordance with Ginny’s wishes, she will be cremated, and her cremains will be spread in the Pacific Ocean, reuniting her with her mom and dad. There will be no public visitation or services. A small, family memorial service will be conducted at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont. The family has entrusted Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home of Fairmont with caring out her final wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Virginia’s name, to your local animal shelter/adoption agency as she loved her fur babies over the years so much. A special request is to help in rehoming her two cats as family is unable to do so. Her daughter can be reached at k8tzaunt@gmail.com Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

