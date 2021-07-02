Advertisement

WVU to retire two jersey numbers in 2021 season

Major Harris’ number 9 and Darryl Talley’s number 90 to be hung from the rafters
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football will be retiring the great Major Harris and Darryl Talley’s jersey numbers this fall.

Harris’ number 9 will be retired on November 6th when the Mountaineers take on Oklahoma State. Harris led WVU to an undefeated regular season in 1988 and a National Championship.

Talley’s number 90 is set to be retired against Texas Tech on October 2nd. Talley totaled 484 tackles during his career at WVU, a school record when he graduated.

Harris and Talley are among a prestigious group of Mountaineers to have their numbers sent to the rafters, joining only 3 other players in program history to receive the honor.

