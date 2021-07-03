Advertisement

Black Bears hold early lead to beat State College, 5-2

West Virginia scored 5 runs in the first inning
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday was a beautiful night for baseball. The Black Bears scored five runs in the first inning to take home the win by a final score of 5-2.

Ranko Stevanovich went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk. WVU’s own Paul McIntosh went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

With the victory, the Black Bears improve to 18-9-5 overall and are in first place by one game over Trenton in the MLB Draft League. West Virginia and State College will continue their series tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.

