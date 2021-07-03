Advertisement

Camp Ara in Fairmont holds their first Patriot Fest

Camp Ara's first Patriot Fest to celebrate the Fourth.
Camp Ara's first Patriot Fest to celebrate the Fourth.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Camp Ara, formerly Mission Farms Christian Camp put together a day full of events for the Fourth of July called Patriot Fest.

The camp held horseback rides, archery and other family friendly activities.

Marketing and Communications Manager, Jenn Curtis said this was the first public they’ve held.

She also shared what the goal of the camp was.

“Just to provide a Christian Camp that provides for the whole family. Where they can come explore and grow with each other and themselves,” Curtis added.

She said in the future they hope to be able to host more public events.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lost car and dog
Lost and finally found: Man’s best friend reunites with owner after being stolen in vehicle
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
A Morgantown man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a woman.
Morgantown man allegedly assaults woman who was found in a closet by witnesses
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And...
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And it did.
Earl D. Crites
Morgantown man charged after reportedly stealing frozen food from Brookhaven storage building

Latest News

Celebrating the 4th with family activities.
Mylan Park holds their first Freedom Day event
United Hospital Center Emergency department.
Emergency rooms busy around 4th of July holiday
Emergency rooms busy around 4th of July holiday - clipped version
Emergency rooms busy around 4th of July holiday - clipped version
Celebrating the 4th of July in Clarksburg.
The City of Clarksburg kicks off the 4th of July weekend with two events