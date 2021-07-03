Camp Ara in Fairmont holds their first Patriot Fest

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Camp Ara, formerly Mission Farms Christian Camp put together a day full of events for the Fourth of July called Patriot Fest.

The camp held horseback rides, archery and other family friendly activities.

Marketing and Communications Manager, Jenn Curtis said this was the first public they’ve held.

She also shared what the goal of the camp was.

“Just to provide a Christian Camp that provides for the whole family. Where they can come explore and grow with each other and themselves,” Curtis added.

She said in the future they hope to be able to host more public events.

