Advertisement

The City of Clarksburg kicks off the 4th of July weekend with two events

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Clarksburg kicked off their Fourth of July celebration, July 2.

Clarksburg Community Action held their second First Fridays event of the summer.

First Fridays was an event held at Jackson Square in downtown for local vendors to come together and sell their products.

Clarksburg’s new mayor, Jimmy Marino shared his feelings with 5 News about this event.

“This is to draw people to downtown. We have this great venue in Jackson Square. We have live music and entertainment for the kids,” he said.

Marino added that this was only the second year the city held First Fridays due to COVID-19.

Also in Clarksburg people gathered at the Clarksburg Amphitheater for a concert and fireworks.

“It’s great opening up again to be able to be with your friends and neighbors,” Marino said.

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra performed at the theater. After the concert there were fireworks in the park.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lost car and dog
Lost and finally found: Man’s best friend reunites with owner after being stolen in vehicle
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And...
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And it did.
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
Earl D. Crites
Morgantown man charged after reportedly stealing frozen food from Brookhaven storage building
File image
Two men charged in connection to break-ins at more than a dozen Monongalia County businesses

Latest News

A Morgantown man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a woman.
Morgantown man allegedly assaults woman who was found in a closet by witnesses
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 2 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 2 2021 12 PM
Attorneys for the City of Huntington and Cabell County have spent more than six weeks trying to...
What’s happened so far in West Virginia’s historic opioid trial
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 2 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 2 2021 6 AM