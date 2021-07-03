The City of Clarksburg kicks off the 4th of July weekend with two events

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Clarksburg kicked off their Fourth of July celebration, July 2.

Clarksburg Community Action held their second First Fridays event of the summer.

First Fridays was an event held at Jackson Square in downtown for local vendors to come together and sell their products.

Clarksburg’s new mayor, Jimmy Marino shared his feelings with 5 News about this event.

“This is to draw people to downtown. We have this great venue in Jackson Square. We have live music and entertainment for the kids,” he said.

Marino added that this was only the second year the city held First Fridays due to COVID-19.

Also in Clarksburg people gathered at the Clarksburg Amphitheater for a concert and fireworks.

“It’s great opening up again to be able to be with your friends and neighbors,” Marino said.

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra performed at the theater. After the concert there were fireworks in the park.

