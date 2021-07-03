Deuce McBride to stay in NBA Draft, will not return to WVU

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deuce McBride decided to keep his name in the NBA Draft and will not return to WVU in the fall.

McBride impressed at the NBA Combine last week in Chicago and is projected to be a late first round or early second round pick.

McBride was an all-Big 12 second-team selection last year as a sophomore. He led the Mountaineers in scoring, averaging 16 points per game while notching five assists and four rebounds per contest.

