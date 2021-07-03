Emergency rooms busy around 4th of July holiday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Medical experts say emergency rooms can get busy around the 4th of July holiday.

“The most common thing that we see are burns,” said Hurst.

Dr. Kyle Hurst from the United Hospital Center says there’s one particular firework that stands out from the rest.

" a lot of the different fireworks especially sparkers with young children given how hot they burn around 1200 degrees fahrenheit and then of course other injuries on the hands manly holding on to fireworks.”

Dr. Hurst says it depends when it comes to how firework injuries.

The doctor says those injuries are mostly minor but he does see severe injuries that could follow patients for the rest of their lives.

“Of course it depends on what the type of injury is,” said Dr. Hurst. “With minor burns usually that’s something that we can take care of here at the emergency department but unfortunately with the more major injuries, sometimes those patients have to be treated at burn centers.”

Experts say the best way to avoid injuries is to leave it to the professionals but dr. Hurts says there are other ways to celebrate the 4th of July.

“Alternatives that people can use and have used in the past as an alternative to fireworks, we see people that use glowsticks at home noise makers, different things like that.”

Dr. Hurst says another common reason people end up in the e-r specifically around the 4th of July is car accidents.

