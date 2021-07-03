Fourth of July Celebration Concert at Palatine Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Palatine Park hosted a concert this evening featuring Escape (Journey Tribute) and the Benderz.

The concert kicked off at 6 p.m. with a performance by Fairmont’s own Byron “Six Six” Cooper.

People came hours in advance to set up their blankets and lawn chairs.

Cooper was also the host for the evening and shared a pep talk with the audience during the sound check.

“In about 30 minutes you’re going to want to tighten up your seatbelt. Cause when you come on with me. You’re going for an airplane ride and we’re on flight six six. When we take off we’re going straight out of space,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.