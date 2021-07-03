Advertisement

Fourth of July Celebration Concert at Palatine Park

Palatine Park hosts concert for the Fourth.
Palatine Park hosts concert for the Fourth.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Palatine Park hosted a concert this evening featuring Escape (Journey Tribute) and the Benderz.

The concert kicked off at 6 p.m. with a performance by Fairmont’s own Byron “Six Six” Cooper.

People came hours in advance to set up their blankets and lawn chairs.

Cooper was also the host for the evening and shared a pep talk with the audience during the sound check.

“In about 30 minutes you’re going to want to tighten up your seatbelt. Cause when you come on with me. You’re going for an airplane ride and we’re on flight six six. When we take off we’re going straight out of space,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lost car and dog
Lost and finally found: Man’s best friend reunites with owner after being stolen in vehicle
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
A Morgantown man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a woman.
Morgantown man allegedly assaults woman who was found in a closet by witnesses
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And...
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And it did.
Earl D. Crites
Morgantown man charged after reportedly stealing frozen food from Brookhaven storage building

Latest News

Camp Ara's first Patriot Fest to celebrate the Fourth.
Camp Ara in Fairmont holds their first Patriot Fest
Celebrating the 4th with family activities.
Mylan Park holds their first Freedom Day event
United Hospital Center Emergency department.
Emergency rooms busy around 4th of July holiday
Emergency rooms busy around 4th of July holiday - clipped version
Emergency rooms busy around 4th of July holiday - clipped version