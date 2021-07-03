Guy Frederick Leonard Sr., 86, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Pierpont Center at Fairmont Campus. He was born September 18, 1934, in Nicholson, PA; the son of the late Wallace Leonard and Juanita Leonard Maroney.Guy was a retired coal miner for Bethlehem Martinka Coal Company. He was a member of the UMWA and was affiliated with Victory Baptist Church. Guy enjoyed watching sports especially when his grandchildren played. He played tennis, and golf. Guy is survived by his wife, Karen (Swiger) Leonard of Fairmont; his son, Guy “Fred” Leonard, Jr. and his wife, Robin of Mannington; his daughters, Eva Marie Lockhart of Fairmont, Sherri Tonkery and her husband, Brian of Shinnston, and Nancy Espinoza and her husband, Noah of South Carolina; his grandchildren, Raymond, Karen, Kareena, Destanie, Jennifer, Jill, Wes, Kaitlyn, and Dylan; several great grandchildren; his brother, Roy Leonard of Morgantown; his sister, Madonna Leonard of Morgantown.In addition to his parents, Guy was preceded in death by his sister, Delores Cavallo; and his son-in-law, James Edward Lockhart, Jr. In keeping with his wishes of the deceased, his body will be cremated. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Nathan Barker, officiating. The Leonard family would like to thank Pierpont Center nurses and staff for their loving care. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

