Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | July 3, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a good start to the Fourth of July weekend, with highs in the mid-70s and a mix of Sun and clouds. The nice weather is coming from a high-pressure system to the west of us, which is bringing cool, dry air into WV. Tonight, skies will be partly clear, so we will be able to see the stars at times. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s, slightly warmer than last night. Overall, tonight will be nice. By tomorrow afternoon, warm air starts flowing into West Virginia, allowing temperatures to reach into the seasonable mid-80s. We might see a light shower or two in the afternoon due to weak disturbances, but they shouldn’t produce much rain. Otherwise, expect a mix of Sun and clouds. Monday will be warmer still, with highs in the upper-80s and even breaking 90 at times. Because of the humidity, temperatures might feel more like the upper-90s, so the day will be a hot one. Skies will be partly sunny, so we will see some sunshine. Overall, Monday will be a hot, but otherwise nice, end to the holiday weekend, so go enjoy the nice weather. Just make sure to stay cool and safe while doing so. Temperatures will stay in the upper-80s throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, so the trend of seasonably warm weather continues. After Wednesday, a low-pressure system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, along with cooler temperatures, into WV, so you’ll need some rain gear later in the week. In short, after a nice Independence Day weekend, the first week of July will be hot and, later in the week, rainy.

Tonight: We’ll be mostly dry tonight, with partly to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than last night, with lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be much more in-line for early-July, being in the low-to-mid-80s. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds. We might see a few showers in the afternoon, but they shouldn’t produce much rain. Still, it’s something to be aware of when planning anything. High: 82.

Monday: Temperatures will be much warmer still, with highs in the upper-80s and feeling like the upper-90s, and even warmer in some areas, due to the humidity. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, so go enjoy the nice weather. Just make sure to stay safe doing so. High: 89.

Tuesday: Temperatures will be in the seasonably warm upper-80s, with skies being partly clear. It will feel warmer due to the humidity, so the hot weather continues. High: 90.

