Advertisement

Margarethe Anna Falls

Margarethe Anna Falls
Margarethe Anna Falls(Margarethe Anna Falls)
By Production
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Margarethe Anna Falls, 84, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 3, 1937, in Berlin, Germany; the daughter of the late Helmut and Margarethe Nega.Margarethe worked 35 years for Tabs Services as a computer data specialist and a bookkeeper. She was a member of Mt. Harmony Community Church.  Margarethe is survived by her husband of 60 years, Willard Falls of Fairmont; her son, Willard Falls, Jr. of Fairmont; her daughters, Karen Wells and her companion, Scott of Fairmont and Margaret Ann Tyrell and her husband, Terry of Oklahoma; her grandchildren, Nichole, Karen Jean, Angela, Joseph, Kristine, and Kevin; several great grandchildren; and her brother, Helmut Nega of Germany. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gerhard Nether. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 11a.m. to 12:00 p.m.  A funeral will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Ruth Hall, officiating. Interment will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lost car and dog
Lost and finally found: Man’s best friend reunites with owner after being stolen in vehicle
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
A Morgantown man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a woman.
Morgantown man allegedly assaults woman who was found in a closet by witnesses
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And...
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And it did.
Earl D. Crites
Morgantown man charged after reportedly stealing frozen food from Brookhaven storage building

Latest News

Guy Frederick Leonard Sr.
Guy Frederick Leonard Sr.
Brenda Diane Boggs
Brenda Diane Boggs
Julianne “Julie” Garton
Julianne “Julie” Garton
Gary Steven Oldaker
Gary Steven Oldaker