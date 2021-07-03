Margarethe Anna Falls, 84, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 3, 1937, in Berlin, Germany; the daughter of the late Helmut and Margarethe Nega.Margarethe worked 35 years for Tabs Services as a computer data specialist and a bookkeeper. She was a member of Mt. Harmony Community Church. Margarethe is survived by her husband of 60 years, Willard Falls of Fairmont; her son, Willard Falls, Jr. of Fairmont; her daughters, Karen Wells and her companion, Scott of Fairmont and Margaret Ann Tyrell and her husband, Terry of Oklahoma; her grandchildren, Nichole, Karen Jean, Angela, Joseph, Kristine, and Kevin; several great grandchildren; and her brother, Helmut Nega of Germany. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gerhard Nether. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 11a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A funeral will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Ruth Hall, officiating. Interment will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.