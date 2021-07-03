Advertisement

Mylan Park holds their first Freedom Day event

Celebrating the 4th with family activities.
Celebrating the 4th with family activities.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mylan Park kicked off the Fourth of July weekend with a day full of events.

Freedom Day was a day full of free activities for families to celebrate the holiday.

The park staff put together indoor and outdoor events that were not only for kids, but adults as well.

Facility Events Manager, Bryn Harding said they hope to make this an annual event

“We’re happy we can get the community members engaged again, and show them that we’re not just a sports facility,” she added.

Harding said they planned to hold more events at the park throughout the summer.

