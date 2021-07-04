Best Virginia set to tip off at The Basketball Tournament on July 17th
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia will kick things off on July 17th in The Basketball Tournament in a first round showdown against WO-CO Showtime at the Charleston Regional.
The team is holding exhibition games in Wheeling ad Beckley prior to the tournaments initial tip-off.
Being on the court is not the only activity the Best Virginia players have been up to, they are also taking a moment to get closer to the community. The team has organized camps, a golf scramble and more to give back to those who have supported them since their Mountaineer days.
