Advertisement

Best Virginia set to tip off at The Basketball Tournament on July 17th

The Basketball Tournament begins July 16th
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia will kick things off on July 17th in The Basketball Tournament in a first round showdown against WO-CO Showtime at the Charleston Regional.

The team is holding exhibition games in Wheeling ad Beckley prior to the tournaments initial tip-off.

Being on the court is not the only activity the Best Virginia players have been up to, they are also taking a moment to get closer to the community. The team has organized camps, a golf scramble and more to give back to those who have supported them since their Mountaineer days.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lost car and dog
Lost and finally found: Man’s best friend reunites with owner after being stolen in vehicle
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
A Morgantown man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a woman.
Morgantown man allegedly assaults woman who was found in a closet by witnesses
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And...
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And it did.
Earl D. Crites
Morgantown man charged after reportedly stealing frozen food from Brookhaven storage building

Latest News

WVU men's basketball
WVU Basketball player Sean McNeil removes his name from NBA Draft
West Virginia Black Bears
West Virginia Black Bears dominate over the State College Spikes 14-3
American Legion
Morgantown Post 2 continues Legion domination
Alek Manoah
Former WVU baseball player Alek Manoah sets two Blue Jays records