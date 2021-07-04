Canaan Valley Resort hosts Windfest Weekend

DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - This Independence Day Weekend, Canaan Valley Resort held its popular Windfest Weekend where participants loft kites of all shapes and sizes into the air.

Kite building workshops were hosted by the New Era Kite Club on both July 3rd and 4th. Children and adults learned how to design, build, and fly their own kite. The Club also demonstrated stunt kites, including a 115-foot cobra and the 150-foot Turbine.

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra performed on the Bear Paw Plaza. Conductor John Gennaro Devlin is one of the nation’s youngest music directors to lead a professional symphony orchestra and he is a sought-after guest conductor with major orchestras across the nation.

On Sunday, July 4th, guests participated in a guided nature hike along the Blackwater River Trail.

“One of the most unique and popular events we offer, Windfest provides kids of all ages the opportunity to build and fly a variety of kites while also watching professional “kiters” fly 100-foot plus stunt kites,” said Sam England, Canaan Valley Resort General Manager. “The weekend also features an outdoor performance by the acclaimed Wheeling Symphony Orchestra as well as events to get families into the great outdoors, like guided trail hikes, a star gazing party and chairlift rides.”

