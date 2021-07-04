Advertisement

Former WVU baseball player Alek Manoah sets two Blue Jays records

Toronto Blue Jays Rookie has an unstoppable Friday night
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU baseball player Alek Manoah shined on the mound Friday night, setting two Blue Jay records.

Facing off against the Tampa Bay Rays for the first time, the MLB rookie struck out seven consecutive hitters for record number one.

Manoah then set the new record for most strikeouts in the first seven starts, totaling 43.

The Blue Jays won it 11-to-1 after Manoah pitched seven hitless innings, and only allowed three hits overall.

The Blue Jays continued their series with the Rays Saturday afternoon, besting them again six-to-three.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lost car and dog
Lost and finally found: Man’s best friend reunites with owner after being stolen in vehicle
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
A Morgantown man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a woman.
Morgantown man allegedly assaults woman who was found in a closet by witnesses
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And...
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And it did.
Earl D. Crites
Morgantown man charged after reportedly stealing frozen food from Brookhaven storage building

Latest News

WVU men's basketball
WVU Basketball player Sean McNeil removes his name from NBA Draft
Best Virginia
Best Virginia set to tip off at The Basketball Tournament on July 17th
West Virginia Black Bears
West Virginia Black Bears dominate over the State College Spikes 14-3
American Legion
Morgantown Post 2 continues Legion domination