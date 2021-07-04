Former WVU baseball player Alek Manoah sets two Blue Jays records

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU baseball player Alek Manoah shined on the mound Friday night, setting two Blue Jay records.

Facing off against the Tampa Bay Rays for the first time, the MLB rookie struck out seven consecutive hitters for record number one.

Manoah then set the new record for most strikeouts in the first seven starts, totaling 43.

The Blue Jays won it 11-to-1 after Manoah pitched seven hitless innings, and only allowed three hits overall.

The Blue Jays continued their series with the Rays Saturday afternoon, besting them again six-to-three.

