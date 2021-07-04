Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | July 4, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Independence Day everyone! Today was seasonable and nice, with highs in the mid-80s and partly sunny skies. Any showers we saw today were mostly weak. The reason for the nice weather comes as a high-pressure system from the west, which has kept us cool since Friday, is moving south and allowing more warm air to come into WV. Tonight skies will be partly to mostly clear, so we’ll be nice and dry. Temperatures will be in the nice and mild mid-60s. Overall, tonight will be a good night to celebrate Independence Day. Temperatures will then rise into the seasonably warm upper-80s to low-90s by tomorrow afternoon. Because of the humidity, they’ll feel more like the upper-90s and even hotter at times, so make sure to stay hydrated. We might see a chance for a few pop-up showers in the afternoon, but most won’t produce much rain if they do form. Barring that, skies will be partly sunny. In short, Monday will be a hot but nice end to the holiday weekend, so go enjoy the nice weather. After Monday, temperatures stay in the upper-80s to low-90s for Tuesday and Wednesday, so the hot temperatures stick around for a while. Skies will be partly sunny, with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible on Tuesday, due to the warm temperatures and moisture. More scattered showers and thunderstorms come on Wednesday. After Wednesday, a low-pressure system brings scattered showers and thunderstorms into West Virginia. These showers and storms stick around until Friday at least, so the workweek ends on a rainy, soggy note. At least temperatures will drop into the more-tolerable low-80s. Next weekend, more scattered showers and thunderstorms come into the area. In short, after a nice holiday weekend, the first week of July will bring hot temperatures and, eventually, some rain.

Tonight: Nice, dry night, with a mix of clouds. Temperatures will be warmer than last night, in the mid-60s. Winds will be light. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be seasonably warm and feeling much hotter, with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s and feeling like the upper-90s to triple digits at times. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, and we should stay mostly dry, barring a pop-up summer shower or two. Overall, a hot but nice end to the holiday weekend. High: 92.

Tuesday: More hot weather expected for the day, with highs in the low-90s in some areas. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, with a chance for a few pop-up showers in the afternoon. Overall, a normal summer day. High: 92.

Wednesday: Better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, so we will see a better chance of rain in the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of Sun and clouds, seasonably warm temperatures and heat indexes in the upper-90s. High: 90.

