One dead, one injured in Preston County ATV accident

MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One person died and another person was injured in an ATV accident in Preston County.

On Saturday just before 9 pm, Trooper T.P. Nicholson was dispatched to an ATV crash near the town of Masontown in Preston County, according to a press release.

While on scene, Trooper Nicholson saw a two passenger, Polaris, RZR in the yard of the home. The officer also saw a deceased man identified as Jeremy Adili, age 35, of Albright, WV lying close to the residence.

A passenger who was involved in the crash was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The trooper determined that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the ATV. It appeared the passenger was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, according to the release.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

