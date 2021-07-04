Advertisement

Pricketts Fort State Park holds reading of The Declaration of Independence for the Fourth of July

By Madeline Edwards
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pricketts Fort State Park held a reading of The Declaration of Independence to celebrate the Fourth of July.

In addition to the reading, the fort held their tours. Veterans and active military members got their tickets for half price in honor of the holiday.

Historic Interpreter, Katie Donnelly said the fort was originally built in 1774. That was two years before The Declaration of Independence was adopted.

The fort was a place for citizens to hide from Native American attacks.

“Civilian refuge forts were places for these settlers to gather in times of danger. The idea being safety in numbers. We all get together. We can all protect each other,” Donnelly added.

She had been working at the fort since 2017. Donnelly said she loved sharing the unique story of one of Fairmont’s historical sites.

“It’s just something you don’t see in Hollywood movies. This whole story to me is just interesting. It’s unique and that’s why I love it,” she said.

The fort planned to have living history tours through October.

