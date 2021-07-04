Advertisement

Two people sent to the hospital; one flown after accident on US HWY 50

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - An accident on U.S. Highway 50 westbound in Salem sent two people to the hospital, one of them had to be flown.

This occurred Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. and multiple agencies responded.

According to the Department of Transportation, both west bound lanes were initially closed, but have been reopened. We will continue to bring you updates about the incident as we receive them.

