West Virginia Black Bears dominate over the State College Spikes 14-3

Black Bears sweep Spikes series
West Virginia Black Bears
West Virginia Black Bears(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was another sunny night for Black Bear baseball as they took on the State College Spikes in their final match-up of the series.

West Virginia posted eight runs in the first five innings, with Garett Spain showing with with two doubles, earning three runs in total for the Black Bears.

The Spikes finally got some points on the board, tallying three total runs in the top of the sixth, but the Black Bears quickly responded with six more runs to finish out the inning.

West Virginia swept the series with tonight’s 14-to-3 win and are back on the mound tomorrow evening at Mahoning Valley.

