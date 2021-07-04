Advertisement

WVU Basketball player Sean McNeil removes his name from NBA Draft

Senior guard will return to the Mountaineers this fall
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Basketball senior announced Saturday that he will be returning to Mountaineer Country and removing his name from the NBA Draft.

In the 2020-2021 season, McNeil made 69 total threes, averaging 12.2 points per game and shooting nearly 41% from the floor. McNeil is WVU’s best three-point shooter.

McNeil was the last WVU player to make a decision on his future. He will be joined by forward Gabe Osabuohien and guard Taz Sherman.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lost car and dog
Lost and finally found: Man’s best friend reunites with owner after being stolen in vehicle
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
A Morgantown man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a woman.
Morgantown man allegedly assaults woman who was found in a closet by witnesses
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And...
This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man. The family warned it would happen again. And it did.
Earl D. Crites
Morgantown man charged after reportedly stealing frozen food from Brookhaven storage building

Latest News

Best Virginia
Best Virginia set to tip off at The Basketball Tournament on July 17th
West Virginia Black Bears
West Virginia Black Bears dominate over the State College Spikes 14-3
American Legion
Morgantown Post 2 continues Legion domination
Alek Manoah
Former WVU baseball player Alek Manoah sets two Blue Jays records