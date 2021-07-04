WVU Basketball player Sean McNeil removes his name from NBA Draft

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Basketball senior announced Saturday that he will be returning to Mountaineer Country and removing his name from the NBA Draft.

In the 2020-2021 season, McNeil made 69 total threes, averaging 12.2 points per game and shooting nearly 41% from the floor. McNeil is WVU’s best three-point shooter.

McNeil was the last WVU player to make a decision on his future. He will be joined by forward Gabe Osabuohien and guard Taz Sherman.

